Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the government plans to reopen its embassy in Ukraine soon.

IANS | Ottawa | April 29, 2022 2:56 pm

Smoke rising in the sky in Kiev, Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo/IANS)

According to a CTV report, Joly said before the Senate foreign affairs and international trade committee on Thursday that her objective is to do so in the coming days, weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We just need to make sure that there is a secure environment for staff and also we’re looking at what our other Five Eyes colleagues and allies are doing,” Joly was quoted as saying.

Canada closed its embassy in Kiev on February 12 and relocated diplomatic staff to the western city of Lviv.

All staff members were later moved to Poland.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain planned to revive its on-the-ground diplomacy in Ukraine.

The US, France and Italy have announced similar plans.

