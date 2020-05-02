Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced an immediate ban on military-grade assault weapons, responding to a mass shooting and arson spree that left 22 people dead last month.

During a press conference, PM Trudeau said, “These weapons were designed for one purpose, and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time”.

Trudeau added that his government has approved a decree banning the sale, purchase, use, transport and import of 1,500 models of military-grade assault weapons and variants of them.

“There is no use, and no place for such weapons in Canada,” he said.

The killing spree, the worst in Canadian history, began on the night of April 18 in Nova Scotia and led to a 13-hour manhunt for the shooter, who was eventually shot dead by police.

Police identified the gunman, as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman. He died roughly 14 hours later after being shot by police at a gas station outside Halifax, 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.

Trudeau said there will be a two-year amnesty for people who currently own assault-style weapons to protect them from liability, and parliament will eventually pass legislation to compensate them for turning in their guns.