California to mandate Covid vaccination for teachers, school staff

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the most populous state in the US will implement a first-in-the-nation mandate requiring all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as students are set to return to in-person classes amid the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.

On Wednesday, Newsom told reporters at a Northern California school that “this is the right thing to do”, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open, and to address the number one anxiety that parents like myself have for young children,” said the Governor, adding that “schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe, to keep our kids healthy”.

Newsom said an impressive $124 billion is being invested in California’s public education system this year to implement various school initiatives, including supports for physical and mental health as well as the social-emotional and academic needs of students.

According to the new public health order issued by the California Department of Public Health, all school staff are required to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week.

The new policy will take effect on Thursday and schools must be in full compliance by October 15.

There are around 6 million children and young adults in more than 10,000 schools with 300,000 teachers in the state’s public school system, according to the California Department of Education.