Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the Industries Department has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bulk Drug Park in Una district of Himachal Pradesh in record time – in less than 15 days.

Lauding the Department for the timely submission of the DPR of Bulk Drug Park, Chief Minister Thakur said: “It is indeed commendable that the state government on its own has been able to prepare the DPR for this project of national importance in the state. The Industries Department on Wednesday submitted the DPR to the state government.”

The DPR would be evaluated and sent to the centre very soon, he said, adding that an expected investment for the Bulk Drug Park was Rs 50,000 crore in and outside the park. The employment generation is expected to be for around 30000 persons, he added.

Thakur said that this park would provide huge impetus to socio-economic development for the entire region and will not only meet the API demand of the pharma industry of the state but will also cater to the demand of the pharma sector across the country.

“Keeping in mind the demand of skilled manpower for the Bulk Drug Units in the Park, Centre of Excellence has been provisioned in the Park and a Satellite Centre of NIPER, wherein Research and Development activities would be undertaken,” he added.

He said that in this mega project, the Common Infrastructure Facilities such as steam plant with a capacity of 300 TPH, power infrastructure with 120 MW capacity, water infra along with a water reservoir having capacity of 15 MLD, solvent extraction plant, common effluent plant with zero liquid discharge catering to chemical discharge of 5 MLD, etc., would reduce the initial capital cost of manufacturing units in the Park.

He said that the Construction, Implementation, O&M of the Park would be undertaken by the State Implementation Agency (SIA). The Department of Industries has proposed in the park six multi fuel boilers for the generation of steam to meet the steam demand and will also produce additional 36 MW of power, he added.

He said that the capital cost of the project was around Rs 1923 crore out of which the grant-in-aid from the Central government is Rs 1000 crore and the state government would provide the balance funds amounting Rs 923 crore for the Park.

Director, Industries, Rakesh Prajapati said that as a result of the clarion call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Government of India, notified a scheme for setting up three Bulk Drug Parks.

It gave ‘in-principle approval’ for setting up Bulk Drug Park at Una in Himachal Pradesh on August 30, for which the state government has submitted a highly competitive bid proposal, he added.

Sharing details, Prajapati said that after the approval was granted, immediately the Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary, Industries and Director of Industries to prepare the DPR in accordance with the scheme guidelines and submit the same to the DoP, within the stipulated time period of 90 days.

“Despite being a highly technical mega project, the Department of Industries managed to prepare the DPR in a record time of less than 15 days and submitted it today to the state government,” he said.

The big pharma companies have already evinced interest in setting up units in the Bulk Drug Park and the state delegation would be meeting entrepreneurs in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Ahmedabad under the planned Investment Outreach Programme very soon, he informed.