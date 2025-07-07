BRICS Summit Concludes with Strong Stance Against Military Strikes and Unilateral Coercive Measures

The 17th BRICS Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, concluded with a strong statement from the leaders of the BRICS nations. They condemned the recent military strikes against Iran, citing a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East,” the leaders resolved in the declaration adopted at the BRICS summit.

The BRICS leaders also expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA.

The BRICS nations reiterated their condemnation of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law.

“We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, and reiterate that such measures, inter alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications for the human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states,” the leaders stated.

The declaration also expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world and the current state of polarisation and fragmentation in the international order.

It noted that a critical increase in global military spending, which has diverted resources away from providing adequate financing for development in developing countries. “We express alarm at the current trend that has seen a critical increase in global military spending, to the detriment of the provision of adequate financing for development to developing countries,” the declaration stated.

The BRICS leaders emphasised the importance of multilateralism and the role of the Global South in promoting a more just and equitable international order.

“We believe BRICS countries continue to play a pivotal role in voicing the concerns and priorities of the Global South, as well as in promoting a more just, sustainable, inclusive, representative and stable international order based on international law,” they stated.

The summit concluded with a commitment to strengthening cooperation among BRICS nations and promoting a more inclusive and sustainable global governance framework.