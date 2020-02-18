Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday said that the government expects to present to the Congress an administrative reform bill before the end of the week.

Earlier in the day, President Bolsanaro told to the media, “We are about to send the administrative reform bill. It will not affect the current public workers”.

“There are small adjustments to make,” the President said he expects to present the bill no later than the end of the week, the president further noted.

Bolsonaro denied that he intends to paralyse all admission tests for the public sector, but said he will maintain only the most essential ones until the reform is approved.

On Friday, Bolsonaro named General Walter Souza Braga Netto as his new chief of staff.

It is the third cabinet shift in the Brazilian government since the beginning of February and the first time since 1981 that Brazil has a chief of staff who has an active duty in the army.

Last year, Bolsonaro, a former Army captain, took office after winning Brazil’s presidential election on a conservative platform. He vowed to break away from traditional parties, leaving the small Social Liberal Party that nominated him for the president to form his own Alliance for Brazil movement.

The chief of staff job is one of the most influential positions in Brazilian politics.