Brampton temple cancels life certificate event amid India-Canada row

Amid India-Canada tensions in the wake of an attack on a Hindu temple by ‘Khalistan’ supporters recently, the Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre has cancelled a Life Certificate Event which was scheduled for November 17.

The consular camp was to be held to enable Indian-origin Hindus and Sikhs to renew their mandatory life certificates.

The temple administration, in a statement on Monday, said, “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests.”

The authorities said, “We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu Temples in Canada.”

“We call on Peel Police to address the threats being circulated against Brampton Triveni Mandir and provide security guarantees to the Canadian Hindu Community and the general public,” the temple administration added.

The Brampton Triveni Mandir and Community Centre is a spiritual place where the Hindus and other like-minded people gather for religious and community events.

On November 3, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto, witnessed a “violent disruption”. The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the “deliberate attack” on Hindu temples and said that “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold rule of law.

Relations between India and Canada have gone from bad to worse in recent months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of Indian agents in the mruder of ‘Khalistan’ extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year.

India termed his charge as absurd and beseless, saying Ottawa has not provided any evidence about the involvement of Indian agencies in the murder.

New Delhi has also accused the Trudeau government of interfering in India’s internal affairs and virtually taking no action against the ‘Khalistan’ supporters working against the unity of integrity of India from Canadian territory.