BNM stages protest outside Pakistan Embassy in The Hague, marks May 28 as ‘Black Day’

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a protest outside the Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague on Tuesday to mark May 28 as “Black Day,” commemorating the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in Balochistan’s Chagai district in 1998.

Demonstrators gathered to denounce what they described as the use of Baloch soil for nuclear testing without the consent or consideration of the local population. BNM leaders and activists raised concerns about decades of alleged state repression, environmental degradation, and human rights violations in the region.

Protesters held placards and banners drawing attention to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources. Speakers at the event accused the Pakistani state of treating Balochistan as a mere resource colony and testing ground, ignoring the rights, safety, and voices of its people.

“May 28 is a grim reminder of how the Pakistani state has repeatedly violated Baloch sovereignty and dignity,” one speaker said, adding, “The world must break its silence and recognise the systematic oppression faced by the Baloch people.”

The BNM called on the international community to take urgent notice of what it termed as ongoing human rights abuses in the region. They appealed for global accountability and intervention, asserting that the plight of Balochistan is not just a domestic issue but a matter of international concern.

The protest concluded peacefully, but with a strong and clear message — that the Baloch struggle for justice, dignity, and international recognition continues unabated.