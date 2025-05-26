BNM holds photo exhibition, awareness campaign in Zwolle to highlight human rights violations in Balochistan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Netherlands Chapter on Sunday organised a photo exhibition and awareness campaign in Zwolle to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

The exhibition featured a series of photographs depicting enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other alleged atrocities committed by Pakistani security forces against civilians in Balochistan. The event aimed to inform the Dutch public and international community about the situation in the region.

BNM activists engaged with residents, distributing pamphlets, brochures, and other informational material. They briefed attendees on how Pakistani state institutions are suppressing the voices of the Baloch people and denying them basic human rights and freedoms.

Locals and visitors from various backgrounds showed interest in the exhibition and held discussions with BNM representatives about the ongoing crisis in Balochistan.

In addition to the awareness campaign in Zwolle, BNM announced a rally and protest to be held in The Hague on May 28, 2025, to mark the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in Balochistan’s Chagai district in 1998.

According to the organisers, the rally will start at 12:30 PM from The Hague Central Station and proceed to the Embassy of Pakistan. The demonstration aims to draw attention to the environmental destruction and human suffering caused by the nuclear tests.

The BNM urged members of the public, human rights activists, and supporters of the Baloch cause to join the protest and stand in solidarity with the people of Balochistan.

The group reiterated its demand for justice, accountability, and respect for the rights and dignity of the Baloch nation.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan senator Farhatullah Babar has warned against labelling Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch or her organisation as “terrorists” without evidence or trial. He described such statements as “extremely problematic” and warned they could “backfire.”

Babar, made the comments in response to a press conference by the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, on Friday. The military spokesperson had criticised Mahrang Baloch, linking her to “terrorist networks” and calling on media outlets to expose what he described as the “sinister face” of the BYC.

Mahrang Baloch also responded to the accusations in a statement released from jail and published on her official social media account. She called the military’s allegations “baseless” and part of a broader campaign to silence voices in Balochistan.