Biden tests negative for Covid-19

US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19, his physician has announced.

The 79-year-old commander in chief, who was diagnosed with coronavirus in July, will continue to isolate until he tests negative a second time, dpa news agency reported.

“The president continues to feel very well,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a statement released through the White House. “Given his rebound positivity which we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative.”

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double-boosted, first tested positive for the virus on July 21. He was given Paxlovid to treat the illness and went into isolation. He subsequently tested negative, but on July 30 tested positive again.

Such “rebound” cases are common with people who receive Paxlovid.

The president, who was infected with by the BA.5 subvariant, experienced a cough and other mild symptoms, but has been able to work while in isolation.