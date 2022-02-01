Follow Us:
Biden meets Emir of Qatar, discusses security in Gulf region

ANI | Washington | February 1, 2022 9:08 am

(Image Source: Twitter/@POTUS)

US President Joe Biden met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday where they reaffirmed their mutual interest in promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader Middle East region.

Both sides ensured the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the people of Afghanistan, and strengthening commercial and investment cooperation said White House in a statement.

The President and the Emir welcomed the signing of a USD 20 billion deal between Boeing and Qatar Airways Group, which will support tens of thousands of U.S. manufacturing jobs.

In recognition of the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, which has deepened over the past 50 years, the President informed the Emir of his intention to designate Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally.

