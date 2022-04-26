Beijing to expand nucleic acid testing to more areas

Beijing will conduct three rounds of nucleic acid testing in 11 additional areas from Tuesday to Saturday in efforts to curb the risk of Covid-19 amid the latest outbreak in the Chinese capital, local authorities said.

The testing will cover people in the districts of Xicheng, Dongcheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, Xinhua news agency quoted Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the municipal government of Beijing, as saying.

The city had already started a district-wide nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang, the largest district in Beijing, on Monday in response to the outbreak.

Two more rounds of testing are scheduled on Wednesday and Friday in the district.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, a total of more than 3.69 million people in the district had been sampled, with 526,457 testing negative.

The rest of the results are not available yet.

Beijing has suspended events with large gatherings, such as theatrical performances, sports games as well as commodities exhibitions and sales promotions, and halted offline courses and activities of after-school training institutions, as well as construction projects, Xu said.

Beijing reported 29 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday — the highest number in the latest surge.

A total of 70 local infections have been logged since April 22.