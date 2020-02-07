Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought continued support of the European Union (EU) to ensure a safe, dignified, and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar, according to the report on Friday.

“The Bangladesh Prime Minister thanked the EU members, including Italy, for their support to the cause of the Rohingya,” The Daily Star newspaper quoted a joint statement issued on Thursday after talks between Hasina and her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte in Rome, as saying.

During a press briefing, Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said that both sides welcomed the January 23 decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Rohingya crisis.

Karim said that Conte appreciated Bangladesh’s management of the Rohingya crisis, adding that he encouraged Hasina to continue with the policy of hospitality.

Last year, in November, Hasina had said that over 10 lakh Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar to her country in the wake of “persecution” are a “threat to the security” of the entire region as she urged the global community to resolve the issue.

At the UN General Assembly in September, the Prime Minister had highlighted the issue of Rohingya refugees becoming a regional problem.

Nearly 738,000 Rohingya refugees are living in camps in Bangladesh since Aug. 25, 2017, following a wave of persecution and violence in Myanmar that the UN has described as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing and possible genocide.