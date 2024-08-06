Bangladesh oppn leader congratulates protesters on Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, on Monday congratulated the students and protesters from all over the country on Sheikh Hasina’s resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Rahman said that the protesters’ sense of justice and love for their fellow country people have prevailed on this “historic day”.

In a post on X, he said, “Sheikh Hasina’s resignation proves the power of the people and will be an example for generations to come, showing how the courage of the people can overpower atrocities. Congratulations to the students and protesters from all sections of society. Their selfless sense of justice and love for their fellow country people have prevailed on this historic day. Together, let’s rebuild Bangladesh into a democratic and developed nation, where the rights and freedoms of all people are protected.”

The coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, Nahid Islam said that the outline of the interim national government will be formulated within the next 24 hours, Bangladesh-based daily, Prothom Alo reported.

He said, “I am dedicating this coup to the martyred students.”

Nahid Islam said this at a press conference in Tejgaon of the capital on Monday night. Other coordinators of anti-discrimination student movement were present at this time.

As the political crisis in Bangladesh intensifies, a Bangladesh national who is currently in India said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has committed atrocities on students and hoped the new government would not do so.

The Bangladeshi national gave her opinion on the current situation in her country and said that it is good that she resigned.

“She caused a lot of atrocities on the students. Let us see what will happen now. The next government should not do the same to the students,” she said.