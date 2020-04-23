The Bangladesh government on Wednesday decided to further extend the ongoing shutdown as the COVID-19 situation has worsened in the country.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, “We’ve decided to extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 5,”

He said his Ministry will soon issue a circular in this regard, bdnews24 reported.

Bangladesh on April 10 extended the lockdown to April 25.

To combat the spread of the COVID-19, Bangladesh had earlier declared a 10-day lockdown effective from March 26 to April 4.

390 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 3,772.

Last month, the country announced a stimulus package of 50 billion taka ($5.9 million) to help export-oriented industries to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic at home and abroad.

