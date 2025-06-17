Bangladesh: Awami League workers hold protest rally against ‘illegitimate’ Yunus govt

Calling for an immediate resignation of “illegitimate fascist occupier Muhammad Yunus”, the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, a large number of Awami League activists on Monday held a protest march in Dhaka and demanded an end to the “sham trial” against party chief and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The videos from the protest shared on the party’s social media page showed several party activists marching through the streets of Dhaka in support of Hasina and carrying banners that read “Hasina will come back”, “We will never accept the illegal International Court of Tribunal of Bangladesh”.

Advertisement

“It has been clear in the eyes of the nation over the last few months that the illegal Yunus government has killed the country’s democracy, destroyed the economy, ended education, and made the judiciary a puppet in the hands of the government. Awami League is the only force to represent the people in these difficult times,” the Awami League posted on its social media page.

Advertisement

“Awami League is the only party that believes in the consciousness of the war of freedom, protects secularism, and can take the country’s development forward. Others are just busy with an anti-national plot. The fight has begun, and there is no turning back. Today’s programme is not just a political event; it’s the beginning of a revolution. The whole country is looking at this programme now. Every procession of the Awami League is like a spark, which will one day spread into a fire. The struggle will continue till the fall of the illegal government in the whole country,” it further added.

The party asserted that people of Bangladesh don’t want the “misrule of robbers, corrupt, Yunus government”. It further stated that the protest in the streets on Monday sent across one message that “Awami League means the strength to save the country”.

According to the Awami League, common people have been suffering under the Yunus-led interim government since it took over in August 2024.

“I am afraid to drive a rickshaw under the rule of Yunus. Police take us into custody, and they don’t leave without taking money. If the Awami League were there, at least I would not have starved,” a rickshaw driver was shown as saying in a video posted by the Awami League to highlight the suffering of common people and show their ordeal under the Yunus regime.

On Sunday, the Awami League strongly condemned and protested the systematic persecution and killing of its leaders and activists inside prisons across Bangladesh.

The party expressed concern and outrage by the continuous and horrific acts of torture and violence being committed by the “illegal, fascist Yunus regime” against its leaders and activists — both in custody and across the country.

“There seems to be no method of repression that the Yunus-led occupying government, backed by militant elements, is unwilling to use. In fact, they are inventing new and brutal techniques of political persecution. As part of this terrifying trend, even inside prisons, Awami League members are being subjected to inhumane torture by agents of this extremist regime. The number of deaths in custody is steadily rising, as detainees are tortured to death without trial under false, politically motivated charges,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

“Despite being illegally detained, we hoped our people would at least be safe from physical harm in custody. But even that hope has now turned into horror. To date, at least 25 Awami League leaders and activists have died in prison custody under suspicious and brutal circumstances,” it added.