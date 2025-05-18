Bangladesh: Army imposes indefinite ban on public gatherings in several areas of Dhaka

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, on Saturday announced a ban on all kinds of gatherings, rallies, processions, demonstrations, and protests in several important areas of the Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka, effective from Sunday until further notice.

The ISPR said the restriction has been imposed in the interest of ensuring smooth public movement and maintaining law and order.

The prohibited areas in the capital city included Kachukhet Road, Bijoy Sarani to the Jahangir Gate via the Chief Advisor’s office, BAF Shaheen College to Mohakhali flyover, Sainik Club intersection, Bhashantek, Matikata, ECB Chattar, and surrounding areas.

Bangladesh has recently been witnessing several protest movements against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

On Saturday, several supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain held a demonstration in front of the Nagar Bhaban, the main office of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), demanding that their leader should be considered for the mayoral post of DSCC.

Later, the protestors backing Ishraque Hossain as Mayor locked all the gates of Nagar Bhaban, effectively halting all service-related operations from the building.

On Friday thousands of women thronged Dhaka, marching under ‘Women’s March for Solidarity’ demanding that the interim government act against the threats that women and minority communities face in the country. They also alleged a misinformation campaign against the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission, local media reported.

The demonstrators said that women in Bangladesh continue to face daily harassment, exclusion from decision-making, and online abuse, aimed at deterring their political participation.

Earlier on Thursday, several students of Jagannath University blocked Kakrail intersection in Dhaka, causing traffic congestion in surrounding areas. Additionally hundreds of students and some teachers, including the Vice-Chancellor, participated in a sit-in protest in Dhaka’s Kakrail intersection, near Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’ official residence Jamuna, in order to press home their demands.

Furthermore, students of seven colleges in Dhaka on Saturday also issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the issuance of a gazette notification for the formation of an interim administrative body.

They warned that if their demand is not met by Sunday, they will launch stricter protests, including a gherao at the relevant ministry, starting May 19.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been demanding that the interim government announce a clear roadmap for the upcoming election and hold the election this year, has also threatened to take to the streets if the elections are delayed.

There has been a surge in street protests in Bangladesh carried out by different groups, exposing the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, ever since the interim government led by Yunus came to power in August 2024.