The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast that ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall may lash the country’s three divisions — Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet in the next 24 hours.

“Heavy (44-88 mm/day) to very heavy (89 mm/day) rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during next 24 hours as of 9 a.m. on Thursday,” said a BMD statement.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country, the statement added.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through the Indian states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam and across the central part of Bangladesh, the independentbd reported.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.

The country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the lowest on Wednesday at 23.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 a.m. on Wednesday was recorded at 123 mm at Cox’s Bazar.