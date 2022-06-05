Balochs stage protest in Germany over Pakistan Army’s attrocity

Baloch Republican Party Germany organized a protest in Dortmund against Pakistan Army’s atrocities.

Atrocities against the Baloch people have reached new heights in recent months. People’s life in Balochistan is tightly controlled by the Pakistan Army. To keep the area and inhabitants under control, the Army has enacted its own laws. The situation is identical in practically all of Balochistan’s districts.

Security forces are depriving Baloch people of their basic rights and torturing them. All male district members over the age of 12 are questioned once or twice a week at the local Military Camp. According to the army’s rules, it’s a requirement.

Locals in certain regions of Balochistan are not even permitted to hold funerals without the permission of the military. Even going to a nearby town to buy household supplies requires clearance from the Army.

Taking to Twitter, Voice for Peace and Justice tweeted, “Baloch Republican Party Germany protested in Dortmund against the human rights violations in #Balochistan where Pak Army is crossing every limit of atrocities. People of Balochistan are being deprived of every basic right & are being tortured by the security agencies.”

The number of people who have disappeared in Balochistan has recently grown. According to Pakistan’s vernacular media, Feroz Balocha was abducted by Pakistani security forces on May 11.

According to local media reports, activists from Balochistan province are among the ‘missing.’ Baloch ‘nationalists’ have formed a slew of organisations to protest the state over civil rights restrictions and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which they claim rob Balochs of natural resources while providing few jobs.

The panel received 3,000 cases of such disappearances, according to Amnesty International. Since its creation, the Commission has received 7,000 cases of forced disappearance, with roughly 5,000 of those cases handled by 2021.

The practice of forced disappearance in Pakistan began during the Musharraf administration (1999–2008), but it has continued under succeeding governments.

People have expressed their displeasure and protested, but their appeals have gone unheeded. Baloch students live in constant fear of being kidnapped, tortured, and killed, whether they are in Balochistan or elsewhere in Pakistan. They are not allowed to roam freely or participate in typical activities like other students.

According to the think tank, harassment, killing, enforced disappearance, and torture by Pakistani security forces have pushed Baloch people to the point where even educated women are resorting to a unique form of protest, including suicide bombing, which is haram in Islam.

The Pakistan Army is capable of killing Balochs but not of healing their wounds. With all of this, one thing is clear: the pain and suffering that Baloch people face in Pakistan will not be lessened, especially given the ongoing pattern of torture and harassment of many innocent Balochs.

(Inputs from IANS)