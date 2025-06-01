Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles’s India visit to strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, will be in India to meet the country’s leadership to discuss the issues of mutual interest and those of international importance, with special focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

“Australia values our relationships with neighbours in the Indo-Pacific. Our deepening cooperation is at the heart of Australia’s approach to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient,” said Marles before starting his four-day tour, beginning June 2, 2025.

“I look forward to meeting leaders and welcome productive discussions on how we can work together to shape a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region that is respectful of sovereignty,” he added.

The visit to India coincides with the fifth anniversary of Australia and India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underpins our relationship and shared vision for the Indian Ocean, an official release said.

The Australian leader, during his multi-nation tour, will also meet leaders and counterparts in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia as part of the Government’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

During his visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, the Deputy Prime Minister will discuss ongoing Australian support for both nations’ sovereign capability development.

In Indonesia, he is scheduled to meet his counterpart to reaffirm Australia’s commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.