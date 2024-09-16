Australia: Two dead after SUV crashes into creek on NSW-Queensland border

Two people died and one was seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a creek near the border of Australia’s states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland on early Sunday, local police said.

NSW police said in a report that emergency services were called to Carwal Creek Bridge, south of Mungindi, after 1:15 a.m. local time on Sunday after an SUV crashed down an embankment and landed in the creek becoming submerged and trapping three people, reports Xinhua news agency.

A 23-year-old woman was helped out of the vehicle and was airlifted to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The bodies of two others, a man and a woman, were recovered from the submerged vehicle at noon. They were both in their 20s but were yet to be formally identified.

Further investigations are underway and details are awaited.