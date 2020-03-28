Australia on Saturday announced stricter isolation rules as the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 3,378.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, there were 3,378 cases as of Saturday morning, an increase of 212 from 3,166 on Friday afternoon, according to the media report.

New South Wales (NSW) has 1,617 confirmed cases, higher than any other state or territory.

With the number of cases nationwide continuing to grow by approximately 20 per cent every day, governments across the country were introducing stricter measures to curb the spread.

The global death toll has reached 27,360. while the confirmed cases of Coronavirus has reached 6,00,000.

Europe is the worst-hit continent with 17,314 fatalities. Italy had the highest numbers of deaths in the world at 8,165, followed by Spain (4,858) and China (3,292).

Italy recorded a shocking spike in coronavirus deaths Friday with 969 new victims, the worst daily record for any country since the pandemic began.

China has reported 54 new imported Coronavirus cases, taking their tally in the last few days to 649.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that every person who arrives in the country from Sunday onwards will be forced into a 14-day quarantine period as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will be sent out to check recent returnees are complying with the previous order to self-isolate at their home for the same period of time, a rare step in a country where the military is not often seen on the streets.

Australia has already closed its borders to everyone but Australian citizens or residents returning home. Those returnees will now be detained in a hotel for two weeks, rather than trusted to go home and self-isolate.