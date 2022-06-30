Aus state scraps more Covid curbs despite high community transmission

Despite the high rate of community transmission of the virus, the Queensland state Australia on Thursday relaxed a few of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Queensland health officials recorded 5,286 new cases in the daily update on Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 1,292,709.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that despite the large numbers, Queensland had maintained its strength and that the limits had been loosened gradually.

Deputy Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated, “I once again pay homage to the resilience of Queenslanders for the strength of reaction to this epidemic.

Visitors to vulnerable groups, such as those who dwell in nursing homes, facilities for people with disabilities, and prisons, will no longer be required to be immunized under the new regulations.

Similarly, employees in high-risk environments like childcare facilities, schools, and airports will be permitted to skip vaccinations unless their managers specifically urge that they do so.

Foreigners arriving in Queensland will no longer be required to take the Covid-19 test upon arrival, and passengers at airports will no longer be required to wear masks when using public transportation.

(with inputs from IANS)