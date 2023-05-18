Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that attacks on government buildings during his arrest are part of a well-thought-out plan to trap Tehreek-e-Insaf, adding that his party has always been very peaceful.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has always been a peaceful and democratic party. I have cited a number of incidents which show that we have repeatedly chosen the peaceful path, showing constant patience to avoid confrontation, even though it may cost me and my party politically.” In his video message on Twitter, Khan also urged for a transparent investigation into attacks on government buildings.

He said, “I demand that the authorities conduct a transparent investigation into any attack on government buildings; I believe that all this is a well-thought-out plan to trap Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

“I ask the police to come to my residence with regular search warrants and arrest the alleged terrorists (according to them) who are hiding here instead of forcing their way in and creating chaos,” Imran Khan said.

On Wednesday, when the PTI Chief Khan said that his re-arrest was likely, the Punjab police closed all access roads to his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore.

The Punjab interim government earlier in the day gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over ‘terrorists’, who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference, said: “30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park.”

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming. Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course,” Mir said, according to ARY News.

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.

Meanwhile, Khan claimed that the police have surrounded his house and he could be arrested at any time, so this may be his last tweet.

Addressing the nation in a live video message, Imran Khan tweeted, “Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house.”