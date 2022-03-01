Art of Living Centres across Europe are open to help Ukrainian refugees

As the Ukraine-Russian conflict rages on, volunteers of the global humanitarian organisation, The Art of Living have reached out to Indians who are crossing borders into various European countries, with shelter and basic amenities like food and water.

“At this hour of crisis, I appeal to the students and their families to not give up hope,” said global humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, “All the help is being made available and our volunteers from all across Europe are there by your side, who will provide you with food, water and other essential items.”

Some highlights of the ongoing work by Art of Living volunteers across Europe:

The Art of Living volunteers in Hungary Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Germany have moved into action to provide all the support to those who are fleeing Ukraine including thousands of Indian students.

In Hungary, The Art of Living has arranged shelters for more than 150 people.

More than 500 beds in Poland have been arranged.

Our volunteers at Poland border providing assistance to refugees arriving. There are families with children who are as young as 2 months old. All essential supplies have been stocked up by our team.

Refugees centers operational in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western European countries like Germany

The Art of Living also has a large volunteer base in Ukraine who are helping the Indian community.

The helpline numbers are as follows

Art of Living centres across Europe are open for Ukrainian Refugees

Helpline No. +31631975328

Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Germany