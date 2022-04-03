Army Medical Corps celebrates its 258th Raising Day

The Indian Army on Sunday celebrated the 258th Raising Day of the Army Medical Corps.

The Corps has the motto of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” meaning “Let all be free from disease and disability”. It has excelled in providing both peacetime and combat health care to the defence forces, medical services to UN peacekeeping forces in foreign missions and during disaster management to civil authorities.

It has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID for the past two years and has done selfless and outstanding service to the Nation.

To commemorate the occasion, Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services and Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Medical Services (Army) along with Directors General of Medical Services of (Navy) & (Air) laid wreaths at the National War Memorial and paid tributes to medical personnel who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.