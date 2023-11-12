Army jawans celebrate Diwali in Rajouri’s Naushera

The officers and jawans of the Indian Army in Naushera in J-K’s Rajouri district celebrated the festival of Diwali on Saturday by lighting candles and Diyas away from their homes.

The visuals showed that the Jawans busted some minor firecrackers to celebrate the festival of llights.

One of the Army jawans, while speaking to ANI, said, “Although we are away from the family but the Indian army is our family and we are celebrating Diwali together.”

They also wished a happy Diwali to the people of the country.

Meanwhile, the officers and jawans of the 76th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also celebrated the festival of Diwali by lighting candles and busting some firecrackers in Jammu.

One of the CRPF officials, while speaking to ANI, said, “The 76th battalion is celebrating the festival of Diwali with great fervour. We may be away from our home, but all of us over here are like a family.”

On being asked about the alertness of the officers amid the celebrations, the CRPF official said, “We remain alert throughout the year but during this festive season we are even more alert.”

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.