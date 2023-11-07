Arab leaders to meet on Nov 12 to discuss Israel’s bombardment on Gaza

Following a meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia called a “extraordinary meeting” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the number of deaths from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza has surpassed 10,000. The meeting, which has been scheduled for November 12 in Riyadh, is intended to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to an OIC statement. The president of Iran has already stated that he will be attending the meeting.

It all began on October 7 this year after the Palestinians launched a multi-pronged invasion of southern Israel. Subsequently, an armed conflict erupted between Israel and Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, led by Hamas.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched a massive aerial bombardment campaign against targets in Gaza and then invaded the region on foot. The fighting has claimed the lives of over 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,000 children, and over 1,500 Israelis.

More than two hundred and thirty Israelis and foreign nationals were kidnapped and transported to the Gaza Strip.

There hasn’t been such an intense fighting in the area since the 1973 Arab–Israeli War.

Before the offensive began in 2023, there was an increase in Israeli-Palestinian violence that resulted in the deaths of at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreigners. Now the Arab countries have together against Israel in their battle against it.