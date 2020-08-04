Cambodian authorities on Tuesday confirmed that another US diplomat has tested positive for Coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected Americans in the country to four.

The Health Ministry described the latest patient as a senior diplomat at the American Embassy, who arrived in Cambodia recently from the US via a connecting flight in South Korea.

“According to a report provided by the US Embassy to Cambodia, on the 15th day of the man’s quarantine, his samples were tested for the COVID-19 for the third time and the result released on Monday showed that he turned out to be positive for the virus,” it said.

Earlier, according to the health ministry, the senior diplomat had recently tested positive for the virus.

In May, US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for the virus.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 200 patients cured and 41 remained in hospital.