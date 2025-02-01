Andhra Pradesh secures key Budget allocations for development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the Union Budget as “pro-people” and “progressive,” reflecting the vision for a Viksit Bharat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated funds for the Polavaram Dam project, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and the Vizag Seaport.

Naidu praised the Union Budget, stating, “It prioritizes the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers while identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years.

The Budget marks a significant step towards national prosperity, serving as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint for a prosperous future.

Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our country’s economy.”

The Finance Minister announced that the Centre has approved the revised cost of the Polavaram project at Rs 30,436.95 crore.

The central government will allocate ₹12,157.53 crore as a balance grant, with ₹5,936 crore earmarked in the current Budget.

The project has also received approval for water storage up to 41.15 meters, with an additional ₹54 crore allocated for the Polavaram Project Authority.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasized that completing the Polavaram project and developing Amaravati are top priorities for his tenure.

The Centre allocated ₹3,295 crore for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and ₹730 crore for the development of the Vizag Seaport.

Sitharaman also allocated ₹162 crore for strengthening the state’s healthcare system, ₹186 crore for zero-budget natural farming, and ₹375 crore for the Learning Transformation Operation.

Other key allocations include ₹240 crore for road and bridge construction and ₹242.50 crore for the second phase of the AP Irrigation and Livelihood Improvement Project.

Although Andhra Pradesh’s budgetary allocation is lower compared to Bihar, among the southern states, it remains the only one to receive substantial financial support from the Centre.