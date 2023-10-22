Amid Israel-Hamas war, Detroit synagogue president found stabbed to death outside her home

Amid Israel-Hamas war, the president Detroit synagogue board, Samantha Woll, was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside her home in on Saturday. according to media reports, citing police officials.

The news was shared in a Facebook post, stating that Woll was the president of the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Downtown Detroit.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President,” the synagogue said, adding, “May her memory be a blessing.”

Police officers were called on Saturday morning and informed about a person lying on the ground unresponsive, media reported citing the Detroit Police Department, adding as soon as they arrived at the scene, they found a “trail of blood” which led them to Woll’s home.

Woll was declared dead on the scene, police said.

The police believe that the crime took place inside her home. The police have not found the motive behind the killing yet, adding that the case had been assigned to its homicide unit for investigation, according to the report.

The FBI in Detroit stated it would assist the local police in the investigation of the crime, it added.

“The FBI is aware of the incident, and we will assist the Detroit Police Department as requested,” CNN quoted the FBI as saying in a statement.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Woll’s death “has left a huge hole in the Detroit community.”

Duggan said in a statement that a few weeks ago he and Woll were celebrating the newly renovated synagogue together. “It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm,” CNN quoted Duggan as saying.

“This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death,” he added.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also expressed her grief and shared condolences in a post on Facebook, stating, “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state, and country.”

Woll had previously worked with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, according to a post on US Representative Elissa Slotkin’s social media page.

The Congresswoman added that Woll “dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness”.

“My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act. I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area,” she added in the post.