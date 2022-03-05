Airbnb stops servicing in Russia, Belarus

Amid the Ukraine invasion, Airbnb, an online vacation rental company has announced to suspend all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Brian Chesky, the company’s CEO and Co-Founder announced on Twitter: “Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.”

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

An Airbnb spokesperson told TechCrunch that this “means that we will block calendars from accepting new bookings in both countries until further notice. We will also restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests.”

Airbnb will also facilitate free and temporary housing for up to 1,00,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Chesky added “In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That’s $1.9 million going to hosts in need. Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you,”

The company will fund the stays with help from Airbnb hosts and donations to Airbnb.org, which provides people with emergency housing in times of crisis.

Airbnb CEO acclaimed that “The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary, and Romania,”

Airbnb and Airbnb.org have connected more than 54,000 refugees, including those from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan, to temporary housing.

“People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, they don’t intend to stay in just to help the hosts,” the Airbnb CEO added.

(Inputs from IANS)