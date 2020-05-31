India’s coronavirus cases reached 1,82,143 on Sunday after 8,380 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the deadly virus reached 5,164. The highest rise in the cases comes as nation prepares for the fifth lockdown which will come in effect from June 1.

The Ministry of Home Affairs released a set of guidelines for the fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown on Saturday, allowing hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to open, besides permitting all inter and intra-state movement of public and goods.

States, however, will have the freedom to enforce suitable restrictions if they deem necessary. International flights, Metro trains, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain out of bounds for now.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. He is likely to discuss the new lockdown guidelines, and the one year anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government’s second term in power.

Globally, about 6 million people have been infected with coronavirus, and 3,66,875 people have lost their lives. The United States, at 1,03,353 deaths, is the worst-affected country.