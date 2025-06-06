After record number of road fatalities, Israel to hold national emergency conference

The year 2024 ended with a record of 439 fatalities in road accidents – the highest number in the last twenty years. In light of the serious situation, Israel’s National Road Safety Authority will hold a national emergency conference, led by the Ministry of Transportation and in cooperation with all professional bodies, with the aim of formulating immediate steps to curb the rising trend.

The goal of the conference is to bring together all the key actors working in the field, and to constitute a turning point in the national fight against road fatalities. During the conference, operational steps will be presented to promote a comprehensive national plan to improve road safety and reduce the number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Transport and Road Safety called the setting of a new road fatalities record a “disturbing statistic that indicates a continuing upward trend in fatal accidents on Israeli roads. Road accidents are a serious national problem that affects the entire public – Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, men and women – and requires joint, broad-based and immediate action.”

