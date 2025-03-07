Afghanistan: WHO reports surge in acute respiratory disease

Afghanistan is grappling with acute respiratory disease challenges with children being the most affected, a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report has revealed stating that there is an alarming 54.1 per cent increase in acute respiratory diseases in the war-torn country in January 2025 compared to December 2024.

According to the WHO report, more than 206,000 people were infected with respiratory diseases during this period, out of which 506 lost their lives.

Advertisement

“One of the reasons for this disease could be the severe impact of environmental factors. The use of poor-quality fuel leads to various side effects, particularly affecting the respiratory system and increasing the spread of infectious diseases and pneumonia,” Munir Ahmad Kamal, a doctor by profession, told leading Afghan media outlet TOLOnews.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, doctors at Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Afghanistan said that 20 to 30 children suffering from respiratory diseases are being admitted to the hospital every day.

According to a 2024 United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report, UNICEF with support from the World Bank has prepositioned medical supplies and heating materials in health facilities to ensure prompt medical attention for the people affected in Afghanistan to cope with the rising number of ARI cases.

The WHO is also working to improve the health and wellbeing of Afghans by preventing and reducing mortality, morbidity and disability besides strengthening health services.

As per WHO, Acute respiratory infections (ARI) are responsible for 15 per cent of all deaths of children aged less than five years worldwide.

WHO is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. The organisation is responsible for providing leadership in global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing health trends.