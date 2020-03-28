Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a lockdown in the capital city of Kabul for at least a period of three weeks as the country witnessed an increade in the number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown comes a day after the Ministry of Public Health on Friday evening reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in the country — 11 in Herat, three in Darah, one in Ghazni — which took the total number of infections to 110, TOLO News reported.

Two foreign diplomats and four service members of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan were among the positive cases in the country, according to the ministry.

The country has reported three coronavirus deaths so far.

Kabul Governor Mohammad Yaqub Haidari said all residents must stay at home, avoid non-essential movements and avoid gatherings.

He said the residents should be ready to provide valid reasons, such as health or security needs, if they leave their homes.

“All buses should stop movements in the city. All stores, except grocery stores, should remain closed,” TOLO News quoted the Governor as saying,

On Thursday, The government said that up to 10,000 prisoners will be released in the next 10 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in jails across the country,

