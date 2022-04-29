AAP MLA Atishi takes Kejriwal Model of Governance to UN

Delhi is an example for all cities to grow while ensuring equity, ecological sustainability and fiscal prudence, said AAP MLA Atishi while addressing the UN General; Assembly today.

Atishi said, “All of us present here come from different cities and countries, but face common challenges, such as how to provide our citizens high quality public services while ensuring equity, ecological sustainability and fiscal prudence.”

She added, “From the early 90s, there has been a growing belief that the provision of education, health care, water, electricity to all citizens is far too expensive, and that governments which provide these services to all citizens end up spending too much and going into debt. So governments, especially in the developing world, have started withdrawing from the services.”

The MLA highlighted how in the last seven years, the Delhi Government has turned this conventional wisdom on its head based on its honest and committed work.

“In a city of 30 million residents, we have shown that we can do both – provide high quality public services while running a fiscally responsible government. We faced many challenges. Delhi had some of the highest electricity tariffs in the country. The financial health of power distribution companies was poor. Power cuts were frequent, the government water utility was facing losses, government schools and hospitals were failing, and families were shifting to private providers for the same. However, in the last seven years, the Delhi Government has turned all this around. We now have twenty four hours electricity supply, some of the lowest electricity tariffs in the country. Four million households get a zero electricity bill. The financial health of power distribution companies has improved. More than 1500 residential areas in the city of Delhi have got piped water supply for the first time. The water utility is no longer in the red. Government schools have been performing better than private schools for the last five years. Just last year 200,000 Students shifted from private schools to government schools and Mohalla Clinics are providing free healthcare to citizens at a low cost to the government,” Atishi said.

She further addressed how all this has been achieved without the financials of the governments going in the red. “And all this has been achieved with increasing revenues and budget sizes. The total budget of the government of Delhi has increased from 300 billion rupees in 2015 to 750 billion in 2022. The per capita income of Delhi is three times higher now than the rest of the country. And the state GDP has increased 15 per cent in the last decade. Delhi is now the only state government in all of India that does not have a fiscal deficit.”

Congratulating the MLA on the achievement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Well done Atishi. This is a very proud moment. Many congratulations on making the whole world aware of the potential of the country and the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the country on such a huge international platform. The country wants such progressive thinking. India now wants to move forward progress. This is a moment of pride for India. Delhi and AAP make Indians proud. The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance. We all will learn from each other to make the world a better place.”