AAP alleges previous govts failed to check drug menace

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, said the drug nexus has been cracked only after formation of the AAP government in Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference, chief spokesperson Manwinder Singh Kang said the AAP government has successfully managed to curtail the flow of drugs into the state by arresting drug lords in the past four months.

Appreciating the functioning of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav for his proactive policies against drug smugglers, Kang said the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Mann is working relentlessly to eradicate the drug menace in Punjab to revive the ‘Rangla Punjab’.

He said it is a testament to the AAP government’s dogged dedication to the elimination of drugs that the state had arrested 676 drug smugglers after registering 559 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the past one week.

The AAP leader said that the Punjab police, with a tough stand against drug peddling, had seized 57 kilogram (kg) heroin, 17 kg opium, 25 kg ganja, seven quintals of poppy husk and 2.25 lakh intoxicant pills among other drugs after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas beside laying checking points at vulnerable routes across the state.

As many as 32 proclaimed offenders and absconders in NDPS cases were arrested the past one week, Kang said Punjab Police teams, in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat and Central Agencies, also recovered 75 kg Heroin from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Kang said drugs were being smuggled from neighboring states into Punjab and the central government should intensify its crackdown against it as the AAP government has launched a drive in Punjab to save the future of youngsters.

Reiterating his government’s firm goal to eliminate drugs from the state, Kang said that those involved in this dastardly trade will not be spared and their properties will be seized.