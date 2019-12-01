At least nine people were killed, including two children after a plane crashed in the US state of South Dakota on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, “The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport”.

Among the dead was the plane’s pilot, Brule County state’s attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said while adding to that a total of 12 people had been on board.

The three survivors were taken to the hospital in Sioux Falls, according to the US media.

The plane had embarked shortly before noon from Chamberlain, South Dakota, and crashed about a mile southwest of there, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Maule Rossow said at the time of the crash weather conditions included “strong winds and snow.”

South Dakota is located in the Northern Plains, a region facing blizzard conditions as a storm blows eastward across the United States.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Brule County until midday Sunday, the National Weather Service said, potentially including blowing snow that “could significantly reduce visibility.”

(With inputs from AFP)