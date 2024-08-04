Logo

Logo

# World

9 killed in road accident in Afghanistan

At least nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in north Afghanistan’s Faryab province, a local official confirmed.

IANS | New Delhi | August 4, 2024 9:02 am

9 killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Representation image (IANS)

At least nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in north Afghanistan’s Faryab province, a local official confirmed.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two vehicles collided in the Khan-e-Charbagh district, according to Mawlawi Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information and culture.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

Reckless driving on congested roads and a lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are among the major causes of road accidents in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Taliban Diplomacy

The recent UN-led meeting in Doha marked a significant moment for international diplomacy as the Taliban participated for the first time. This event has sparked varied reactions globally