9 killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Nearly 15,000 infected with hepatitis viruses in Afghanistan in one year
Nearly 15,000 people have been infected with hepatitis B and C viruses in Afghanistan in the past year, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday.
At least nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in north Afghanistan’s Faryab province, a local official confirmed.
At least nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in north Afghanistan’s Faryab province, a local official confirmed.
The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two vehicles collided in the Khan-e-Charbagh district, according to Mawlawi Shamsuddin Mohammadi, the provincial director of information and culture.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.
Advertisement
Reckless driving on congested roads and a lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are among the major causes of road accidents in Afghanistan.
Advertisement