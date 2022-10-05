8 banks being investigated in connection with exchange rate manipulation, SBP governor tells NA panel

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Tuesday that investigations had been launched regarding the role of banks in exchange rate manipulation.

Bank Al Habib, Habib Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Meezan Bank Limited, United Bank Limited (UBL), Allied Bank Limited (ABL) and Standard Chartered were being investigated in the first phase, Ahmad disclosed. However, he did not name the eighth bank.

Show-cause notices had been issued to ABL, NBP and Standard Chartered, he informed the panel.

He added that the rest of the banks would be investigated in the next phase.