79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

At least 79 Palestinians were killed and 211 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the region, according to medical sources.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 53,901 fatalities, with an additional 122,593 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources quoted by WAFA, the death toll since Israel’s resumption of the genocide on March 18 after a two-month truce has also climbed to 3,747, in addition to 10,552 others injured.

