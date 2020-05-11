The United States recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 79,528 on Monday, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University. The figure was the lowest daily tally since March, with 24-hour totals in recent weeks ranging from 1,000 to 2,500.

Meanwhile the Trump administration continues to struggle to build confidence among its people to lift the lockdown as infections reached White House.

The White House is stepping up precautions to try to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the West Wing after Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious diseases official, and two other senior leaders in the fight against COVID-19 began self-quarantining on Sunday, following positive tests for the virus among staff.

The Guardian reports, Fauci, 79, a calming face of the Trump administration’s otherwise chaotic pandemic response, has begun what is being described as “modified quarantine”, involving some work from home, after he had “low risk” contact with a White House staffer who tested positive.

According to a new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute, as many as 43 million Americans could lose their health insurance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Guardian reports, Prior to the pandemic, 160 million Americans, or roughly half the population, received their medical insurance through their job. The tidal wave of layoffs triggered by quarantine measures now threatens that coverage for millions.

The country, hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities, has now confirmed a total of 1,329,799 cases and 79,528 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.