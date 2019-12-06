At least seven people were killed and many injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan province in China in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Liuyang city government said that the blast took place due to “illegal production”.

Such accidents are common, especially in the runup to the Lunar New Year, which this year falls on January 25.

According to the government, the factory managers have been detained for questioning and a team formed to investigate the accident.

On Thursday, authorities have ordered all fireworks production in the city suspended.

In July this year, ten people were dead and several injured in an explosion at a gas plant workshop in China’s Yima city.

The Yima gas plant of Henan Gas Co Ltd was established in 1997 covering an area of 87 hectares with more than 1,200 employees.