At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Sunday after gas line explosion caused a building’s collapse in Bangladesh’s seaport city of Chattogram, according to police.

The official said that the explosion caused the front part of the building’s ground floor to collapse, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials believed that a gas leak-triggered explosion might have caused the incident.

Bijoy Boshak, deputy commissioner of the Chottogram Metropolitan Police said that the seven burn victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, Boshak said,

All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, including some in critical condition. The death toll may rise, Boshak added.

He said that local police and firefighters are still continuing rescue operations. “We primarily came to know that due to the gas pipeline blast, a part of a building collapsed.

According to eyewitnesses, the walls of the building were blown off in the explosion while the gate of a nearby building and a minibus in its garage were also damaged, local media reported.

Gas accidents are relatively common in Bangladesh.

Earlier in October this year, seven people including six children were killed after a gas cylinder exploded in Dhaka.

In February, at least 81 people were dead as a devastating fire, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, tore through a number of buildings in the old part of Dhaka.