At least seven persons were killed and 21 injured in an explosion in the city on Monday, according to the Balochistan government spokesman Liaqat Shahwani.

Two policemen were among the seven victims, confirmed Quetta Deputy Inspector General Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

Cheema said 21 others were injured in the explosion near the Quetta Press Club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat. He said that so far the blast “seems to be a suicide attack”.

Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged due to the blast impact.

Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Waseem Baig had earlier confirmed 19 were injured in the blast, which took place as a demonstration was on near the Press Club.

Last month, at least 16 people were killed and many injured after a bomb blast occured at a mosque during evening prayers.

In May, last year, a powerful remote-controlled bomb blast near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left four policemen dead and injured 11 others, the second major attack to rock the restive region.

In August, an explosion took place inside a mosque during Friday prayers in the city.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

