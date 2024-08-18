Logo

Logo

# World

7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has jolted a sea area off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

IANS | New Delhi | August 18, 2024 11:49 am

7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

Representational Image

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has jolted a sea area off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 52.8 degrees north latitude and 160.15 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 50 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report issued by the CENC.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center had initially issued a tsunami threat, but later said the threat had passed.

Advertisement

“Based on all available data… the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed,” it said, adding that minor sea level fluctuations “may occur in some coastal areas near the earthquake over the next few hours.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Quake warning

Last week’s earthquake in southern Japan, while not catastrophic, has reignited widespread fears of the “Big One” ~ a term that has become synonymous with a potential seismic disaster of unprecedented scale.