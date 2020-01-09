At least six Taliban militants were dead and five others arrested in an operation against the militants in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Thursday, according to an army spokesman.

Army spokesman Abdul Khalil Khalili said that the operation backed by military planes, in the east of the provincial capital Kunduz city in the early hours of the day that left six insurgents including a local commander dead.

Five more militants including some notorious ones were captured during the raids, he added.

On December 27, at least 21 Taliban militants were killed in an airstrike that was conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Laghman province.

In the same month, at least nine Taliban militants were killed in two separate airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province.

In a separate incident in the same month, 14 Taliban militants, including a militants’ divisional commander have been killed in an airstrike carried out by Afghan Air Force in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.

Earlier, Afghan forces killed 16 Taliban militants and injured 19 others while evicting them from several villages in Dand-e-Ghori area in Baghlan province.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kunduz province have yet to make comment.