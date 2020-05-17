At least six people were killed and 20 others injured on Saturday after a speeding bus turned turtle and crashed into a guardrail in southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to the local officials.

Sichuan provincial public security department said that the accident took place when the vehicle overturned after crashing into the central guardrail on a highway connecting Xichang to Chengdu.

Among the 36 people on board, two were killed on the spot and four died after being taken to a hospital.

All the 20 injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital, including three in critical conditions, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2017, at least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured in an expressway accident in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

In 2016, at least 10 persons were killed and 20 others injured in a multiple-vehicle accident in China’s Shandong province.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced.

Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 per cent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries in 2015.

