At least six people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at a teaching hospital in the Czech Republic, police said, adding that two suspected gunman was still at large.

Officers were called to the hospital in the of Ostrava at 7.19 a.m., on Tuesday, the BBC quoted the police as saying in a Twitter post.

“The police are intensively searching for the perpetrator,” it warned, adding that the site in the Moravian-Silesian Region had been “secured”.

According to reports, the shooting took place at a traumatology clinic inside the hospital which has been put on lockdown.

The governor of the Moravian-Silesian Region, Ivo Vondrak, said the shooting was “a great tragedy”.

The hospital is located about 300 km east of Prague.